MSNBC's Chris Hayes downplays Biden's phone call with Ghani: 'Not a scandal any more than the war itself was'

MSNBC host Chris Hayes is appearing to minimize the controversial leaked phone call President Biden had with then-Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, which suggested the president knowingly perpetuated a false narrative amid the military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

According to a transcript of the July 23 presidential call reviewed by Reuters, Biden didn’t anticipate the Taliban’s rapid advance across Afghanistan, which ended when they stormed Kabul on Aug. 15 and Ghani fled the presidential palace. Instead, Biden focused much of the 14-minute call on the Afghan government’s "perception" problem, Reuters reported.

"I need not tell you the perception around the world and in parts of Afghanistan, I believe, is that things are not going well in terms of the fight against the Taliban," Biden said. "And there is a need, whether it is true or not, there is a need to project a different picture."

MSNBC'S CHRIS HAYES MINIMIZES KABUL ATTACK THAT KILLED AMERICAN SERVICEMEN: ‘A THOUSAND’ WILL DIE FROM COVID

While the phone call is raising questions whether Biden misled the nation about the stability of Afghanistan, the latest developments amount to a yawn from the liberal "All In" host.

"Telling the failing Afghan government to ‘fake it till you make it’ as a means of extending its reign as long as possible is a sad statement on cumulative US failures in Afghanistan but not a scandal any more than the war itself was," Hayes tweeted on Wednesday.

Hayes' latest tweet falls into a pattern of the MSNBC star downplaying the turmoil taking place in Afghanistan.

On Thursday, the day 13 U.S. servicemen were killed in a suicide bombing outside the Kabul airport, Hayes was quick to minimize the terrorist attack by changing the subject.

"Again, probably A THOUSAND people are going to die today from Covid," Hayes tweeted amid the breaking news.

He later added, "This was an underestimate, unfortunately."

Fox News' Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.