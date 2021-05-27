CBS admits COVID lab-leak theory developments are 'vindication of sorts for Trump-era officials'

CBS offered a rather stunning concession about the coronavirus lab-leak theory that was first introduced by the Trump administration last year.

On Thursday, CBS News correspondent Nancy Cordes appeared on "CBS This Morning" to report on President Biden's order for intelligence officials to issue a report about the origins of COVID within 90 days. But recent developments suggest that the lab-leak theory could actually be what started the pandemic, particularly after the Wall Street Journal reported that US intelligence believes at least three Wuhan scientists were hospitalized with COVID-like symptoms back in November 2019.

AP REPORTER ACCUSES GOPERS OF ‘PRACTICING REVISIONIST HISTORY’ FOR TAKING LAB-LEAK THEORY SERIOUSLY LAST YEAR

However, Cordes also pointed out the admission made by NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci and NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins that it's "possible" that the virus stemmed from the leak, although they still believe the origins occurred naturally.

"It's a vindication of sorts for Trump-era officials who long argued that they believe that this virus originated in a lab only to be dismissed in part because of some of their anti-China rhetoric," Cordes said.

Others in the media have refrained from crediting those who expressed the belief that the pandemic was the result of a Wuhan lab leak.

Associated Press White House reporter Jonathan Lemire accused former President Trump and his allies of "practicing revisionist history" while New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman blamed him and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for casting doubt within the media for withholding evidence to back their claims.

Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler similarly raised eyebrows for declaring that the theory is "suddenly credible."

Trump issued a statement on Tuesday touting that "I was right" about the virus's origins even though he was "badly criticized" at the time.