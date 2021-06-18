Rep. Cawthorn on border crisis: This is a question of national security not xenophobia

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C. and Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich joined "Hannity" on Friday to discuss the Biden administration's continued avoidance of the southern border.

MADISON CAWTHORN: The closest thing [Kamala Harris] has come to the southern border is the Texas Roadhouse in Washington, D.C. We have a real crisis going on and It’s not that we're xenophobic and we don’t want people immigrating to America. It's the fact there are paramilitary operations in the form of cartels, who are capable, as we saw in 2019, of defeating the Mexican army whenever they choose. They are able to transport thousands of people into the country at will. Imagine if they start becoming malevolent and not just someone who is trying to make a quick buck. We have seen they are trying to transport many people in terrorist watch across the border. This is a question of national security [not] xenophobia. It is disgusting the way the left is trying to take this narrative, trying to paint Republicans as racist. No, we just want our children to be safe and our country to be secure and have actual borders.

Arizona Attorney General also weighed in to discuss how Biden's latest policies are affecting his constituents.

MARK BRNOVICH: Mark Brnovich: Judge, it may be a laughing matter for the Biden administration, but I assure you not only the people in Arizona but throughout the country realize this is no joke, it is a very, very serious matter. You and I have talked about this before, Fentynal 4,500 pounds in the last month with statistics available. We know the cartels are enriching themselves. The reality is that the Biden administration has been AWOL and as you said, it's been nearly 80 days since Kamala Harris was appointed border czar and in that time about 500,000 people have crossed our southern border illegally. That's the entire population of Minneapolis. So this is overwhelming us from not only a national security perspective but it's undermining our communities as drugs flow into our country. It's having a huge fiscal impact with the Biden administration no putting detention centers right in the middle of Scottsdale, Arizona. They have a complete disregarded for the people.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW