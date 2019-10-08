Neil Cavuto: Ellen's right, we aren't all as opposite from each other as we think

Neil Cavuto lamented the polarization of today’s society after a photo of daytime talk show host Ellen Degeneres sitting and smiling beside former President George W. Bush was criticized.

“Sides don’t just disagree, they must be disagreeable, and they must stick to script,” said Cavuto on “Your World” on Tuesday.

“A liberal must never sit with a conservative, a conservative must never utter a kind word about a liberal. It’s the same reason why a never-Trumper can’t be a now-and-then-Trumper. You’re either all in or just out. Say one thing bad you’re just bad,” Cavuto said.

Degeneres, addressing the fact that the photo prompted many on the left to wonder how she could spend her time in the presence of a conservative Republican, said on her talk show Monday: “People were upset, they thought, ‘What is a gay Hollywood liberal doing sitting next to a conservative Republican president?

ELLEN STANDS UP TO TWITTER MOB, DEFENDS APPEARING WITH 'FRIEND' GEORGE W. BUSH

“I’m friends with George Bush. In fact, I’m friends with a lot of people who don’t share the same beliefs that I have. We’re all different and I think we’ve forgotten that that’s okay that we’re all different.

“When I say be kind to one another, I don’t mean only the people that think the same way that you do, I mean be kind to everyone."

Cavuto threw his full support behind Degeneres. “They’re more than what you see or what you think you see or what you know. It’s true, they may sound polarizing but I’m telling you they’re not,” he said of Bush and Degeneres. “None of us are. Just like none of you are.”

He then went on to praise his fellow news pundits who may be considered polarizing by some. “Some of you may not want to know Shepard Smith has a big heart and is one of the most kindest and decent people in any profession, but he is,” Cavuto said. “Or that Sean Hannity would give you the shirt off his back if you were down and out whether you were a liberal or a conservative -- but he would.”

He went on to praise Brian Kilmeade for an “audacious sense of humor and a rapid-fire wit that would put most comics to shame.” He pointed to Steve Doocy’s love for his family, Bret Baier’s devotion to fairness which “borders on an obsession,” Martha MacCallum’s moral compass, and Bill Hemmer’s “infectious goodwill” towards liberals and conservatives alike.

He then praised news pundits at other cable networks -- such as MSNBC's Rachel Maddow for her kindness to her staff, CNN's Don Lemon for how funny he can be making fun of himself, and fellow CNN host Chris Cuomo for how funny he can be making fun of Lemon.

“Like [Degeneres] said, there is nothing wrong with having conservative and liberal friends. There is everything wrong with thinking there is. Life is too short, but that, my friends, doesn’t mean we have to be,” Cavuto concluded.