Carville admits Trump’s fast pace is leaving Democrats reeling: ‘We are overwhelmed’

Democratic Party strategist James Carville admitted that the pace at which President Trump is fulfilling his executive duties is throwing his party off balance.

In the latest episode of the "Politics War Room" podcast, Carville lamented how Democratic lawmakers are floundering in trying to stop the president’s second term agenda.

"We’re getting overwhelmed," he told podcast co-host Al Hunt. "Things that we thought that would kill a political career, would be poisonous for whatever reason, this guy keeps chugging along."

Carville quoted former Trump official Steve Bannon, who reportedly said in 2018, "The Democrats don’t matter. The real opposition is the media. And the way to deal with them is to flood the zone with s---."

"Bannon is right. We are flooded in s--- and we are searching for a way to deal with this. These are extraordinarily difficult times," Carville said, noting that Trump’s actions are moving so fast, that he can’t even tell what’s going on.

"I’m struggling here a little bit, so maybe some of our really smart viewers can help us untangle it a little bit. It’s really tangled now because no one knows where to land. It’s all too incomprehensible."

During another episode of the podcast earlier this month, Carville mentioned that the Democratic Party is doing nothing to help itself amidst this executive onslaught from Trump.

Pointing to the gender rules that were enumerated during a recent Democratic National Committee meeting – that went viral due to their woke nature – the longtime Democratic strategist suggested that someone was sabotaging the party from within by suggesting these policy points.

"And it's like, there's a, a plant somewhere in quote, progressive, unquote America, that just to seize how many jacka--, stupid things that they can embrace, it's stunningly stupid. Both of them."

Trump hit the ground running at the outset of his second term, signing a flurry of executive orders, investigating government spending, imposing tariffs on foreign countries, and taking steps to secure the U.S. borders.

Democratic figures have admitted that Trump has been steamrolling his political opposition since getting into office. Former Democratic presidential candidate Dean Phillips described Trump and his head of the Department of Government Efficiency, Elon Musk, as doing exactly that.

During an interview with CNN this week, Phillips said, "And Democrats are being steamrolled. And I‘m deeply concerned about that. Yes, Musk is not elected. He has no accountability other than Donald Trump, and that‘s a frightening combination."

The former Obama aides-turned podcast hosts over at "Pod Save America" even admitted that Trump and Musk’s efforts to make the government more efficient are popular, particularly among young people. They also expressed that "it’s some of the stuff we should’ve done" when they were in the White House.