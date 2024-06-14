Expand / Collapse search
California university orders encampment to disburse after ‘significant damage’ to building: ‘Crossed a line’

Anti-Israel protesters took over and vandalized a Cal State campus student services building on Wednesday

Nikolas Lanum By Nikolas Lanum Fox News
Published
The president of California State University, Los Angeles, ordered an anti-Israel encampment to disburse on Thursday after a group of protesters barricaded and vandalized a campus building.

The student services building, which houses the office of Cal State, L.A. President Berenecea Johnson Eanes, was outfitted with yellow tape and deemed a crime scene by authorities following the Wednesday night incident, according to the Los Angeles Times.

"A trust we had in the [Gaza Solidarity] Encampment to practice non-violence has been violated," Eanes said in a statement. "I cannot and would not protect anyone who is directly identified as having participated in last night’s illegal activities from being held accountable."

Protesters who broke off from the encampment used umbrellas, rope, golf carts, chairs and other objects to block most of the building entrances. Windows were shattered and messages written in red paint were splattered on several walls.

Cal State building barricaded by anti-Israel protesters

"If you don't like graffiti look away like u do 4 genocide" is spray-painted at Greenlee Plaza at California State University, Los Angeles in Los Angeles, CA. The student services building in back was taken over Wednesday afternoon, trapping people inside.  (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Around 60 employees were told to shelter in place for two hours before security was able to establish an exit from the building late Wednesday evening. A spokesperson for Cal State, Eric Frost Hollins, told the Times that protesters had left the building by early Thursday.

Eanes, in her statement, said the protesters had stolen property and destroyed offices, leaving behind "significant damage." She also noted that damage to the building will "affect student-facing services: including admissions, records, accessible technology, basic needs, new student and family engagement, Dreamer resources, and educational opportunity programs."

Eanes was one of a dozen staff members who voluntarily stayed inside the building as events unfolded.

Cal State Israel protest barricade

Barricades block a pathway to the student services building at California State University, Los Angeles in Los Angeles, CA on Thursday, June 13, 2024. The building was taken over Wednesday afternoon, trapping people inside.  (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

"Campus community: Know that we will recover from this, but also know that I am committed to doing everything we can to ensure this will never be allowed to repeat," Eanes said. "The Encampment has crossed a line. Those in the Encampment must leave."

However, the encampment was still active as of Thursday afternoon.

"WE WILL NOT BACK DOWN!!" Students for Justice in Palestine at CSULA posted on social media earlier that morning. They said nobody was held hostage during the incident and that they had offered to escort people out if they wanted to leave. The group's Instagram page is no longer available. 

University officials moved all classes online and canceled campus events indefinitely following the building takeover.

Cal State, L.A., did not immediately return Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

