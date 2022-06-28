California sheriff 'infuriated' by release of drug traffickers caught with 150,000 fentanyl pills

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

California Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said he is "infuriated" after two men arrested for possession of 150,000 fentanyl pills were released without his knowledge. He is now sounding the alarm on the state’s "failing" justice system and calling for accountability.

Drug traffickers Jose Zendejas and Benito Madrigal, both from Washington, were released on their own recognizance via a court order just days after they were arrested last week.

Tulare County Sheriff Boudreaux said he was not informed of the release until it was "far too late."

"When there is a release, that necessarily doesn’t reach my desk," he said on "America’s Newsroom" Tuesday. "However, come Monday morning, I learned of this release, and I was infuriated."

WHAT IS FENTANYL? HERE'S MORE TO KNOW ABOUT THE DANGEROUS DRUG

"This assessment was done behind the scenes, basically without ever contacting me as the sheriff or even asking me what I believe the risk to our public safety would be."

Boudreaux then contacted the district attorney, who also had no knowledge of the release.

The sheriff told hosts Dana Perino and Trace Gallagher that he could not believe two suspects involved in one of America’s most dangerous epidemics had been in custody and let go.

FENTANYL DEATHS OF AMERICA'S YOUNG PEOPLE: ‘EMINENT THREAT TO OUR SOCIETY’

"California’s system of justice is failing us all," he said. "Law enforcement up and down the state of California is frustrated."

Boudreaux said criminals need to be held accountable for their actions in order to keep the community safe, but he said there’s nothing he can do when soft-on-crime leaders and legislators allow for people like drug traffickers to be released.

"We need to be hard on crime, holding people who commit criminal acts accountable for everything they do. Our justice system needs reform," he said.

Boudreaux also stressed the need for secure borders to stop the flow of drugs like fentanyl into the U.S., which are impacting the quality of life in his community.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This has nothing to do with an immigration issue," he said. "This has to do with the security and protection of our country."