California school counselor association hosts group for White counselors to 'explore their privilege'

The California Association for School Counselors (CASC) took heat from conservatives over a proposed weekly affinity group for White counselors, boasting it would offer them space to "check their privilege."

The association's Social Justice, Equity and Anti-Racism Committee plans to host the group to encourage "anti-racist work" in counselors' schools and, according to an event flyer posted to Twitter, "explore their racial identity and development."

The 8-week group, touted by CASC in a since-deleted tweet, had planned to host an information session on Thursday, March 30.

The organization also tweeted a link to a Google form allowing counselors to register for the session on the post, but the attached Google form is no longer accepting responses.

The proposed affinity group follows other instances of attempted "anti-racist" training focusing on White privilege in educational contexts, including a 2020 incident involving San Diego-area schools that reportedly offered professional development for teachers to undergo training focused on White privilege and Los Angeles-area schools reportedly training teachers that merit and individualism are rooted in "Whiteness."

Training for many California teachers has also placed a lens on critical race theory-based education, which focuses on how systemic oppression impacts racial and ethnic minorities.

"Joint programs between University of California Ethnic Studies Departments and Schools of Education are training teachers to implement critical theory ideology into K-12 classrooms," Dr. Brandy Shufutinsky, a researcher invested in pushing back against antisemitism and anti-Black bigotry, told Fox News Digital of a CriticalRace.org report finding that California schools are "saturated" in CRT earlier this year.

But CASC's example indicates the focus on White privilege and anti-racism extends beyond classrooms and teachers themselves and is now reaching other school faculty members.

According to the CASC webpage, the Social Justice, Equity and Anti-Racism Committee focuses on "having an Association that is balanced, all-inclusive, equity-minded, and anti-racist, with an overall goal of addressing the needs of California’s diverse student population."

The page also states a mission to "increase diversity in CASC's membership and leadership by making recommendations on recruitment, retention, and outreach efforts" and boasts its plan to increase awareness of "racism, equity and diversity issues" that impact "underserved" educators and students.

