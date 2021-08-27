California reporters criticize Gavin Newsom for dodging them in favor of national media interviews

Some California-based reporters called out Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom Friday for avoiding sit-down interviews with state outlets in favor of national ones.

Weeks ahead of a recall election that has infuriated Democrats, Newsom granted a one-on-one with The Atlantic's Edward Isaac-Dovere, to the chagrin of some Golden State journalists.

"Interesting choice of media outlets for the governor of California to give a sit-down interview…," the San Francisco Chronicle's Tal Kopan tweeted, adding, "It's a habit of Newsom's to focus more on national outlets than the ones that cover him every day/serve his constituents most."

Politico's Carla Marinucci chimed in that the outlet's California bureau "has been asking for an interview regularly for nearly two years."

"When in doubt, go to the national media," fellow writer Jeremy White added.

"The governor has repeatedly declined Sacramento press access, including every interview I've asked for this year. He much prefers national media, if you look at his calendars. Meanwhile, he has avoided the Sacramento Press Corps for much of the recall campaign," Kaiser Health News correspondent Angela Hart claimed.

"Meanwhile, he hasn't done a public event with the media since early last week," the Chronicle's Alexei Koseff wrote.

Newsom did speak last month with the Sacramento Bee; one reporter noted his answer to the Bee contradicted one to The Atlantic about whether he would have any regrets about his progressive policies if he were recalled.

Newsom's profile in The Atlantic comes at a time of political peril for the governor.

"Newsom has reason to be anxious. Recalls can deliver immediate emotional satisfaction to dissatisfied voters, and there are many dissatisfied voters in California.," Isaac-Dovere noted.

He also quipped the two did not meet at the French Laundry, the upscale restaurant where Newsom was caught dining maskless last year in violation of his own stringent COVID rules.

Newsom was elected in a landslide in 2018 but could become the second Democratic governor in the state this century to be successfully recalled. Voters are asked two questions on their mail-in ballots for the election on Sept. 14: Do they want to recall Newsom, and if so, who would they pick to replace him? Dozens of Republicans are vying to do so.

Newsom and other recall foes have fretted that he could lose the recall vote in an upset and be replaced by a Republican who wins a plurality, not a majority, of the votes on the ballot's second question. Some polls have shown a close race, and Newsom told The Atlantic that he's taking the recall effort seriously. Newsom has reportedly enlisted Hollywood Democrats to come to his aid, and liberal media allies have rung the alarm to Californians to vote down the recall.

Among the top GOP candidates include radio host Larry Elder, businessman and failed 2018 gubernatorial challenger John Cox, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner.

"Gavin Newsom is afraid to answer for his failed record. He allowed crime and homelessness to skyrocket, he shut down schools for an entire year, and he slashed wildfire prevention funding. I’m not afraid to stand on my record and answer tough questions from voters and the media, but Newsom refuses to take accountability for his indefensible actions. We must recall him," Faulconer told Fox News in a statement.

Elder, who has faced an avalanche of tough press as he's risen in the polls, also attacked Newsom for not being transparent.

"I just had a nearly 40 minute interview with the Los Angeles Times this morning," he told Fox News in a text message. "I am accessible."

Elder said Newsom couldn't defend his record on crime, homelessness, the rising cost of living, and deteriorating schools.

"His own kids enjoyed in person private education, and he sat up there at that famous French Laundry restaurant with [the] very people who drafted the mandates that they were violating by not engaging in social distancing and by not wearing masks."

Newsom didn't respond to a request for comment.