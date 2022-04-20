California mom outraged after daughter's attacker released under DA Gascon: 'No accountability'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A California mother expressed outrage, Wednesday, after a teen bully who stabbed her daughter multiple times was released under Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon's "restorative justice" policy.

14-year-old victim Elisyannah and her mother Cassandra Cisneros detailed the attack, which happened about one year ago in the city of Inglewood, and warned more needs to be done amid a nationwide crime spike on "America's Newsroom."

"There was no accountability, and she was only given probation," Cisneros told co-host Bill Hemmer. "I feel like it's posed a danger to the community and to my daughter that she's not even on house arrest, so there's no way for us to know... where she's at or what she's doing."

"This kind of girl who commits a crime to this gravity will re-offend," Cisneros warned. "So I feel like what needs to be done is a policy needs to be put in place that provides intensive wraparound services and treatment inside of some sort of treatment facility to address young people who commit crimes of this nature."

The attacker, who was 13 years old at the time of the incident, was released on probation after being seen on cell phone video stabbing Elisyannah at least three times, sending her to the hospital.

"I feel paranoid," Elisyannah said. "And like when I go out, I get dizzy a lot when I hear sirens."

"I'm afraid of her following me and catching me out of the blue, trying to kill me again."

Cisneros said her daughter's attacker bullied her online for a year over a boy before the confrontation in the park. They had previously visited her home to resolve the issue but was told she was out of the country. The day of the attack was the first time the pair met in person.

"When we went to the mother's house trying to resolve the issue to get her daughter to stop bullying Elisyannah, her mother said that she was out of control, and she couldn't handle her," Cisneros said. "So she sent her to Guadalajara to live with her aunt because she didn't know what else to do."

Gascon has come under scrutiny for his soft on crime policies, which critics claim have endangered L.A. communities amid a widespread crime surge. A second campaign to recall Gascon is underway in the state.