California can be 'the greatest state in the greatest country in the world': Calif. gubernatorial candidate

California gubernatorial candidate Michael Shellenberger lauded the state's potential Wednesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

SHELLENBERGER: I think … we have the potential once again to be the greatest state in the greatest country in the world. We have a governor who - all he cares about is becoming president of the United States. He cares more about Iowa primary voters than he does about the people of California. So I'm going to run against him. We're going to win this one, Tucker, and we're going to make California really what it ought to be, which is the greatest state in the greatest country in the world.

[I]f you look at [Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom's] Twitter feed, he's entirely obsessed with attacking other states. He doesn't talk about the disaster on the street, the fact that homelessness went up by 30 percent in California, even as it declined 18 percent in the rest of the United States. Or that our electricity prices went up seven times more in California than they did in the rest of the country, or that young women are being raped in our downtowns, in the open drug scenes. That we're suffering an epidemic of drug overdoses, of fentanyl poisonings, which he's never addressed. I'm working with a movement to really take back California for the people, for ordinary people, for working people.

