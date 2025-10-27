California faculty union fights back as university prepares to hand over personal info to feds

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The California Faculty Association (CFA) is suing the California State University (CSU) system to block the release of faculty members’ personal information to federal investigators as part of the Trump administration’s ongoing antisemitism probe.

According to a recent press release from the union, CFA leaders say CSU plans to share faculty phone numbers and email addresses with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) without notifying employees or giving them the option to opt out.

"We learned from an email sent from the CSU Chancellor’s Office on September 26 that the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has initiated a systemwide antisemitism complaint against the CSU and has begun ‘direct outreach to some faculty and staff members across the system to review allegations of antisemitism and to speak with them about their experiences on campus,’" the CFA statement read.

The Trump administration launched an investigation into alleged antisemitism in the California State University system, and Cal State L.A. was subpoenaed for the personal phone numbers and email addresses of all staff.

"The CSU leadership is out of step with most Californians, and most people in the nation," Margarita Berta-Ávila, CFA president and Sacramento State professor, said in the press release.

"While California is leading the nation in our efforts to fight the targeting and harassment of educators, government employees, LGBTQ folks, immigrants, and Black and Brown communities," Berta-Ávila added. "CSU capitulated without a fight to the Trump Administration’s witch hunt of faculty. We are suing for accountability of the CSU administration and we demand they do more to protect faculty, students and academic freedom."

The CFA alleges that the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission previously subpoenaed CSU Los Angeles to share the personal emails and phone numbers of all employees.

"This came after CSULA complied with a previous request from the EEOC for employee contact information as part of the EEOC’s investigation of antisemitism charges," the CFA press release said.

"We demanded a copy of the subpoena and asked that CSULA not comply with the subpoena until CFA has had a chance to review it and formulate a response," it added.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Amy Bentley-Smith, director of media relations and public affairs at CSU, said the institution "is aware of the lawsuit filed by the California Faculty Association (CFA) in Los Angeles County Superior Court."

"The CSU shares the CFA’s concern for protecting employee privacy," Bentley-Smith added. "We take seriously our responsibility to safeguard personal information and are committed to exercising all legal rights available to protect it.

Bentley-Smith continued: "In the case of Cal State LA, the CSU’s actions were taken in response to federal subpoenas issued by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). As a public institution, the CSU has a legal obligation to comply with such subpoenas while striving to limit disclosures to only what is required by law. We are reviewing the claims made in the lawsuit and will continue to take all appropriate steps to ensure compliance with both state and federal law, while upholding the privacy and trust of our faculty and staff."

An EEOC spokesperson told Fox News Digital, "Under federal law, both charges filed with, and charge inquires made to, the EEOC are confidential. The EEOC can neither confirm nor deny the existence of any charge."

Fox News Digital reached out to the California Faculty Association and the White House for comment.