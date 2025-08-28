Expand / Collapse search
Justice Department

Justice Department launches probe of California EPA over alleged diversity-based hiring practices

CalEPA is accused of violating the Civil Rights Act with race-based employment practices

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
The U.S. Justice Department (DOJ) has launched an investigation into the California Environmental Protection Agency (CalEPA) over accusations of racial equity-based hiring practices.

In a letter dated Wednesday, the DOJ notified the state environmental agency of an investigation into whether it "is engaged in a pattern or practice of discrimination based on race, color, sex, and national origin in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964."

"Our investigation is based on information that CalEPA may be engaged in employment practices that discriminate against employees, job applicants, and training program participants based on race, color, sex, and national origin in violation of Title VII," Harmeet K. Dhillon of the DOJ's Civil Rights Division wrote in the letter.

Justice Department logo and Pam Bondi

The U.S. Justice Department has launched an investigation into the California Environmental Protection Agency over accusations of racial equity-based hiring practices. (Samuel Corum/Bloomberg via Getty Images, left, and MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images, right.)

The letter specifically cites CalEPA's "Practices to Advance Racial Equity in Workforce Planning" document that promotes "applying a racial equity lens to every phase of workforce development" and states that "interview panels should reflect racial, ethnic, gender and other diversity as much as possible."

"Including different groups of people and perspectives in the hiring process, including people of color, can lessen the impact of in-group bias in hiring," the document reads.

Harmeet Dhillon

Harmeet Dhillon said the probe is looking into whether CalEPA "is engaged in a pattern or practice of discrimination based on race, color, sex, and national origin." (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The document also urged hiring managers to engage in "screening practices" that account for "cultural competency and lived experience."

"When forming the screening criteria, broaden the focus on applicable knowledge, skills, and abilities to include points in the Screening Criteria Scoring Key pertaining to cultural competency and lived experience," it reads.

In a statement announcing the probe, Dhillon said, "Race-based employment practices and policies in America’s local and state agencies violate equal treatment under the law."

Justice Department

The letter specifically cites CalEPA's "Practices to Advance Racial Equity in Workforce Planning" document. (Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Agencies that unlawfully use protected characteristics as a factor in employment and hiring risk serious legal consequences," she continued.

Fox News Digital reached out to CalEPA for comment.

