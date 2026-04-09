California college to exclude men from areas to ensure women, non-binary students are comfortable

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A University of Southern California’s gym will experiment with creating an "inclusive workout space" that excludes men multiple times a week.

"On Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m., the Robinson Room at the Lyon Center may look a little different this month. Instead of being just another corner of the gym, a new inclusive workout space is being tested as a place where women and non-binary students can exercise with a sense of ease," The Daily Trojan reported.

This initiative, launched by the Student Assembly for Gender Empowerment (SAGE) was reportedly inspired "from hearing women and non-binary students experience a common sense of discomfort in the gym."

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"I’ve heard from multiple women and non-binary students’ perspectives who want to be involved within different workout spaces but don’t really feel comfortable being at the gym," SAGE’s advocacy liaison, Jana Alnajjar, said.

"Whether that means they’re getting approached regularly or people look them up and down. Over time, that discomfort leads them to stop trying to go to the gym altogether."

The initiative will be launched as an experimental trial run, because, according to The Daily Trojan, "the room is meant to support women and non-binary student groups, but must also remain open to all under University policy."

"Because of university constraints [and] current federal constraints on DEI … there was a lot of back and forth on whether this would even be a viable option," Alnajjar told the campus paper. "How can we do it and advertise it in a way that students know it’s a space for them but is still open to all?"

This trial phase, while small, will initially be about proving that there is sufficient student demand.

Mengze Wu, a senior majoring in neuroscience, told the outlet, "My past experiences with being in enclosed spaces where it’s very men-dominated has never been super pleasant.

"There tends to be this problem that I face where I don’t get to take up a lot of space unless I really declare myself," she continued. "And even with that, I face a lot of hindrance in being able to feel completely comfortable."

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Hannah Lee, a senior majoring in biomedical engineering, argued that the fact this initiative needs to be considered at all speaks about pervasive problems in society.

"The fact that we even think, ‘Oh, this is kind of a good idea,’ like a space separately for women, just shows systemically how there’s a greater issue," Lee told The Daily Trojan. "There shouldn’t need to even be a place for women specifically. It should be gender inclusive to everyone."

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Fox News Digital reached out to USC, and a spokesperson from USC Student Life responded, "This program is sponsored by USC’s undergraduate student government and is open to all students consistent with university policy."