Caitlyn Jenner to Hannity on her bid for California governor: I'm an 'outsider' 'in a race for solutions'

California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner sat down with Fox News' Sean Hannity on her bid to unseat Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in the upcoming recall.

Jenner told Hannity on Wednesday how she's always been a "fighter" and will take that spirit to the Golden State capital.

"I want to take that same fight, that same spirit, go to Sacramento, surround myself with some of the smartest people out there," Jenner explained. "I am an outsider. I understand that- smartest people out there because now I'm in a race for solutions. I need to find solutions to be able to turn this state around. I absolutely love this state. I'm a fighter. Always have been."

On immigration, Jenner expressed her support for "the wall" but stressed that California is still a "compassionate state" for those already in the country illegally.

"I am all for the wall, I would secure the wall," Jenner said. "We can't have a state, we can't have a country without a secure wall. You have two questions here. One is stopping people from coming in illegally into the state. And then the second question is, what do we do with the people that are here? We are a compassionate county, ok? We are a compassionate state. Some help, I mean, some people we're going to send back ok, no question about that. But I have met some of the greatest immigrants [in] our country."

Jenner also spoke about being a role model for the trans community.

"For me as a trans woman, I think role models are extremely important for young people," Jenner said. "Trans issues, people struggle with big time. Our suicide rate is nine times higher than the general public. And for me to be a role model, for them, to be out there, I am running for governor of the state of California, who would ever thunk that? We've never even had a woman governor.

"But some are mad at you," Hannity told Jenner.

"That's that, I don't care. I move on," Jenner dismissed her critics.

Hannity's full sitdown with Jenner will air Wednesday, May 5th at 9PM/ET.

Jenner, a lifelong Republican, announced her bid for governor last month as millions of Californians pushed to remove Newsom from office triggering a recall election.

The transgender activist and former reality star has put together a team of prominent Republican operatives to advise the campaign, including 2016 and 2020 Trump presidential campaign pollster Tony Fabrizio and Steven Cheung, a Trump White House and reelection campaign aide who worked on Arnold Schwarzenegger's successful 2003 gubernatorial recall election victory.

