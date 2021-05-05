Caitlyn Jenner commits to standing with law enforcement in exclusive 'Hannity' interview

Former Olympian and California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner joined "Hannity" to discuss her candidacy amid recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom. During the interview Jenner emphasized where she stands on law enforcement as crime skyrockets in her state.

Hannity questioned Jenner on whether or not she agrees with the current governor's plan to release prisoners, some of whom had committed violent crimes.

"Not at all. I think on the releasing of the prisoners, criminal justice reform is very important and we need to do that. We need to rehabilitate people in prison and bring them back into the community safely. In [Newsom's] case I don't know how many of these people have actually been rehabilitated to go back into society."

In combination with criminal justice reform, Jenner discussed the need to back law enforcement.

"I am 100% behind our police force. Every place I go. If I see a cop, if I'm driving and see a cop, I'll put my hand out the window and give him a thumbs up. If they're sitting there I'll pull up and say ‘thank you for your service. This citizen appreciates what you do.’ I 100% support our police forces."

Jenner also talked about how she would handle the recent unrest in her state.

"I would be very tough on rioting, using as many forces as I could possibly use to stop the rioting, protect the citizens and the businesses of this community. I think that's extremely important. [I would] use the National Guard to keep peace."

Along with law and order, Jenner also highlighted the issue of droughts in California and how she plans to combat the ongoing water issue.

"Water is a big issue in this state. It's a big issue in this state… We are headed for a drought. That has to be looked at in advance. Here's my crazy thinking, again Sean magical thinking. We are now spending billions of dollars on this high-speed rail. They talk about it all the time between LA and San Francisco and I'm going why are we doing that?... Why don't we invest that money in desalination plants along the coast?… Maybe water is a bigger issue than trying to move a few people fast."