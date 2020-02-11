Byron York on New Hampshire primary: There's a 'dead man walking' feel to Biden's events

While the New Hampshire primary is underway, Washington Examiner columnist Byron York on Tuesday pointed out the stark atmospheric differences between President Trump's rallies and the 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls' smaller events.

“There is kind of a dead man walking feel to some of [Biden’s] rallies. There’s just no doubt about that,” York told “America’s Newsroom.”

NEW HAMPSHIRE PRIMARY VOTING KICKS OFF, WITH SANDERS AND BUTTIGIEG LOCKED IN FIERCE BATTLE

York also mentioned that Pete Buttigieg is showing “a lot of energy” at his rallies while pulling in around 2,000 attendees. But he said the total still pales in comparison with Trump's rallies, including the one in Manchester Monday night.

“There’s a real difference in scale between any of these Democrats and President Trump right now,” York said.

Trump said he was looking to get under Democrats' skin Monday with a rally in New Hampshire on the eve of the state's first-in-the-nation primaries, and he wasted little time — quickly reliving his dramatic State of the Union speech with a thinly veiled shot at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Before he departed the rally, the president made sure to thank Pelosi for giving Republicans the highest poll numbers they've "ever" had — or at least since 2005, according to a recent Gallup survey. Pelosi, who ripped up Trump's State of the Union address as soon as it concluded, was widely criticized, especially after videos emerged showing she had visibly torn some of the pages in advance.

At the rally, Trump remarked to applause, "We have more in this arena and outside this arena than all of the other candidates, meaning the Democrats, put together and multiplied by five. ... We have never had an empty seat from the day your future first lady and I came down the escalator."

York said that though Trump lost New Hampshire in the 2016 presidential race, the campaign team is taking strides toward winning the state this year.

“He’s working at organizing the state to win it before Democrats get their act together,” York said.

Fox News’ Gregg Re contributed to this report.