Byron Donalds' wife taunts Joy Reid after viral interview: 'He kept making her look foolish'

The wife of Florida Rep. Byron Donalds went after Joy Reid following "The ReidOut" host's heated interview with the Republican on Tuesday.

Erika Donalds said the MSNBC host interrupted her husband because his arguments were factual and made her "look foolish."

"Joy Reid wouldn’t allow my husband speak because he kept making her look foolish! He brought facts and receipts, while all she had were empty Democrat talking points. @ByronDonalds showed her (and everyone) why he would be well qualified for #SOTH [Speaker of the House]!" she tweeted.

REP. BYRON DONALDS SPARS WITH MSNBC'S JOY REID OVER VOTING RECORD, RACIAL COMMENTS

Leading up to his appearance on the show, Reid repeatedly attacked Donalds, accusing him of being a prop for the GOP, supporting "voter suppression" efforts, and said his nomination for speakership was a "troll move."

While on the show Reid, doubled down on her racial attacks and asked if his nomination was a "diversity statement" in response to the more diverse Democratic Party.

But Donalds rejected Reid's assertion and said his race did not come up in conversations with members who supported him.

CORI BUSH'S TWEET ATTACKING BYRON DONALDS AS A ‘WHITE SUPREMACY’ PROP DUBBED ‘RACIST’ AND ‘PATHETIC’

"The reality is that a lot of members actually do believe in my ability to lead. They do. Am I to be despised for my youth because I served one term when members know I have the ability to engage other members?" he retorted.

The pair also dueled over Critical Race Theory in schools, Social Security insolvency, the 2020 election and his voting record.

The House Freedom Caucus nominated the Florida congressman to be Speaker of the House on multiple ballots last week. Donalds became the second Black congressman to be nominated for the position, behind Democratic leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Before her husband's appearance on "The Reid Out," Erika Donalds, who is White, tweeted screenshots of online users attacking her over her skin color on Wednesday, pushing back on the racially-motivated online attacks over her marriage to a Black Republican lawmaker.

"Byron and I have been together for 23+ years, and the most racist attacks we experience are always from the left," she wrote.

"They can’t accept that a free thinking black man achieves success on his own merits, and they sure as heck can’t stand that he’s married to me!" Donalds continued. "Cry harder, haters."

Fox News' Houston Keene, Lindsay Kornick and Brian Flood contributed to this report.