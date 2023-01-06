MSNBC’s Joy Reid rants against Byron Donalds as prop for GOP: 'Any Black guy will do'

MSNBC host Joy Reid continued her disparagement of Black conservatives in personal terms Thursda when she said Florida Rep-elect Byron Donalds’ nomination for House Speaker is simply the latest gimmick used by the GOP.

Reid, who previously criticized Donalds’ nomination as a "troll" move by Rep-elect Chip Roy, R-Texas, continued to dismiss the Florida lawmaker. The "ReidOut" namesake mocked Roy and other Republicans who have quoted Martin Luther King Jr., and snarked at GOP lawmakers who have pushed back on claims by Cori Bush that Donalds has been used as a "prop,"

"Never mind that Donalds supports voter suppression efforts, which disproportionately hurt Black Americans, but since when do details matter? Any Black guy will do, especially one that is very nice, big in stature, and goes along with the program," Reid said.

"The second thing Republicans tend to do is play the match game, matching impressive Black Democratic candidates with Black conservatives, sort of a ‘they’ve got one, so we’ve got one gambit.' They propped up Republican birther Alan Keyes to face Barack Obama during the 2004 Senate election," Reid continued. "They let Donald Trump pick celebrity running back Herschel Walker to run against Sen. Raphael Warnock… and now the far-right is nominating Byron Donalds to counter the nomination of Hakeem Jeffries.

Reid then said it seems the GOP doesn’t "take Black voters seriously."

Reid, a far-left host known for spreading falsehoods and conspiracy theories, has regularly criticized Black conservatives in vitriolic terms.

In 2021, she accused Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., of being a diversity prop for Republicans.

"You've got to love Tim Scott standing there to provide the patina of diversity over that round of words, that basket full of words," Reid said at the time.

The MSNBC host also famously used a slur against Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, calling him "Uncle Clarence," a reference to the derogatory "Uncle Tom" stereotype, during her 2020 election coverage.

Fox News’ Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.