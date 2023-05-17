Byron Donalds slams Democrats for debt ceiling 'calamity': House Republicans 'the only adults in the room'

Congressional leaders met with President Biden Tuesday to continue negotiations on raising the debt ceiling as pressure mounts to find a solution ahead of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's June 1 default deadline. On "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., blasted Biden and the Democrats for putting the country in economic "calamity" and doing "nothing" to help find a resolution.

MCCARTHY NOT OPTIMISTIC ABOUT DEBT CEILING NEGOTIATIONS, SAYS ‘THERE IS NO MOVEMENT’

BYRON DONALDS: The country is still in a lurch because of their recklessness. And look, I'm gonna take what Chuck Schumer just said. Yeah, it's going to take a bipartisan solution because Democrats control the Senate. So, Chuck, where's your plan, what you've been doing the last hundred days? The truth is America, Chuck Schumer's done nothing. Joe Biden has done nothing. And they've put us in this calamity of their own making. And I have to always remind people, Joe Biden could have raised the debt ceiling when Nancy Pelosi was speaker. They spent $1.7 trillion in that omnibus package on Christmas Eve. They could have done it then. They didn't. They wanted to create a political crisis and an economic crisis. And unfortunately, House Republicans are the ones – the only adults in the room. But we're going to find a way to get this done.

The Treasury Department has estimated that the U.S. will default as soon as June 1 if Congress does not lift the debt ceiling.

The White House has repeatedly blamed House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., for a deal on the debt limit not being reached. House Republicans have proposed a bill to raise the debt limit by $1.5 trillion or until the end of March 2024, while capping discretionary government spending at fiscal 2022 levels.

Fox News' Landon Mion contributed to this report.