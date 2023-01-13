Byron Donalds: Biden's response to Peter Doocy was the 'most idiotic thing I ever heard'

On "Fox & Friends" Friday, Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., called out President Biden's "idiotic" response to Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy's question about classified documents left in his Delaware garage. Biden assured reporters the garage was locked, with his Corvette inside.

BIDEN SPARS OVER CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS IN GARAGE WITH FOX NEWS' PETER DOOCY

BYRON DONALDS: It was just the most idiotic thing I ever heard. You could tell he went off-script. Their script has been very short. The White House press secretary has very little to say because they're trying to keep it as tight as possible because this looks terrible for Joe Biden. Listen, and to clear this up, when he had these documents, he was a former Vice President of the United States. There is only one person in the country that can declassify information, that is a president. Presidents, when they leave office, they do take documents with them. But when the vice president leaves office or anybody else, you can't take classified information with you. It is clear-cut. It's that simple. His reasoning about it being in a locked garage means nothing.