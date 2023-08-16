Burger King cook who hasn’t missed work in 27 years gets $400K in donations: ‘It’s an American story’

A Burger King cook , who hasn’t missed work in 27 years, received over $420,000 in retirement donations following a viral video.

Kevin Ford, who worked as a cook and cashier in the Los Vegas Airport, went viral last year after he posted a video on TikTok celebrating the milestone of 27 years of work without calling in sick or missing time.

In the video, Ford is holding a plastic bag of gifts from his employer that included a movie ticket, candy, pens, keychains, a Starbucks cup and other items. Many pointed out that the gifts seemed cheap and suggesting he deserved more of a reward.In response to the comments, Ford’s daughter Seryna created a GoFundMe Page to raise money for her dad’s retirement.

Ford said his daughter started the GoFundMe to get $200 to see her and his grandchildren after five years, but unbeknownst to him, Americans started pouring into the account with donations and well wishes.

"I was grateful for it," Ford told Fox News' "America Reports" about his gifts from the company. "...I used a cup that I had and that bag almost every day and I probably gave away some of those Lifesavers...I think I might have ate a few of the Lifesavers...There's a lot of people that worked with me longer than that, 30 years, and they didn't get anything. So, I was happy with it... I've always been grateful for the little things."

Ford developed his work ethic at a young age from watching his parents.

"I think it's from just my dad and my mom," Ford told " America Reports." " It's from my parents. It's just an American thing. It's an American story."