Buffalo Tops mass shooting: Payton Gendron visited area in March

Payton Gendron allegedly planned to unleash his horrific attack at a Tops Friendly Markets last week

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Buffalo shooting suspect pleaded not guilty, faces life in prison without parole Video

Buffalo shooting suspect pleaded not guilty, faces life in prison without parole

Fox News' Nate Foy and Bill Hemmer provide details about Buffalo shooting suspect Payton Gendron and two of the victims.

The suspect accused of killing 10 people during a barrage of gunfire in a Buffalo, New York supermarket over the weekend visited the city in March, authorities said Monday. 

Payton Gendron, 18, allegedly fired several shots in the parking lot of the Tops Friendly Market.

Payton Gendron

Payton Gendron (Erie County DA / AP Photo)

He appeared to have planned to unleash his horrific attack at a Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue around 4 p.m. Friday – which he said he had determined was the busiest time of day, according to his 180-page manifesto. It’s unclear, then, why he instead allegedly did so on Saturday afternoon. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.