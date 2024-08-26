Bruce Springsteen addresses farewell tour rumors after battling health issues

It's no secret Bruce Springsteen is getting older – he turns 75 in September – and with a slew of concert cancellations in the past several months, it's natural to wonder how much The Boss has left in the tank.

Springsteen addressed rumors about himself last week while playing two make-up shows in Philadelphia postponed from last summer. The rocker experienced a painful and debilitating peptic ulcer, only returning to the stage in March.

"We’ve been around 50 f---ing years. And we ain’t quitting," he told the crowd in a video shared to social media. "We ain’t doing no farewell tour bulls---! Jesus Christ! No farewell tour for the E Street Band!"

"Hell no! Farewell to what? Thousands of people screaming your name? Yeah, I want to quit that," he told the crowd sarcastically, which prompted fans to yell "Bruce" throughout the venue.

Springsteen soaked in the sound of his name for a moment, before saying, "That's it. That's all it takes. I ain’t going anywhere!"

Since the initial postponements last summer because of the peptic ulcer that made singing so painful he couldn't do it for months, health issues have continued to plague Springsteen.

The " Born in the U.S.A " singer had to postpone all concerts within a 10-day period per doctors' orders in May.

"Following yesterday's postponement in Marseille due to vocal issues, further examination and consulting has led doctors to determine that Bruce should not perform for the next ten days," a statement on his Instagram read.

"With this in mind, additional postponements are required for Airport Letnany in Prague (originally scheduled for May 28) and San Siro Stadium in Milan (originally scheduled for June 1 and 3). New dates for these shows will be announced shortly. Those wishing a refund will be able to obtain it at their original point of purchase. Bruce is recuperating comfortably, and he and the E Street Band look forward to resuming their hugely successful European stadium tour on June 12 in Madrid at the magnificent Civitas Metropolitan."

Springsteen is currently on his first major tour in six years.

His next scheduled performance – Sept. 7 – will be at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.