Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Bruce Springsteen addresses farewell tour rumors after battling health issues

Bruce Springsteen's next tour stop is Washington, DC

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
Bruce Springsteen signs fan's note to teacher to skip school the day after his concert Video

Bruce Springsteen signs fan's note to teacher to skip school the day after his concert

Bruce Springsteen signed a young fan's note to her teacher in late March during one of his concerts with the E Street Band. The note explained why she was missing school the day after his San Francisco show. Video credit: Karen Scovell via Storyful

It's no secret Bruce Springsteen is getting older – he turns 75 in September – and with a slew of concert cancellations in the past several months, it's natural to wonder how much The Boss has left in the tank.

Springsteen addressed rumors about himself last week while playing two make-up shows in Philadelphia postponed from last summer. The rocker experienced a painful and debilitating peptic ulcer, only returning to the stage in March.

"We’ve been around 50 f---ing years. And we ain’t quitting," he told the crowd in a video shared to social media. "We ain’t doing no farewell tour bulls---! Jesus Christ! No farewell tour for the E Street Band!"

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN CANCELS CONCERT HOURS BEFORE START TIME DUE TO ILLNESS

Bruce Springsteen performs on stage in Pittsburgh, wearing a black vest and playing a yellow guitar, swiping his hand in the air

Bruce Springsteen has canceled a litany of concerts in recent months due to an illness. (Justin Berl/Getty Images)

"Hell no! Farewell to what? Thousands of people screaming your name? Yeah, I want to quit that," he told the crowd sarcastically, which prompted fans to yell "Bruce" throughout the venue.

Springsteen soaked in the sound of his name for a moment, before saying, "That's it. That's all it takes. I ain’t going anywhere!"

Bruce Springsteen in a black vest plays on stage with his guitar split Bruce Springsteen puts both his hands in the air on stage

Bruce Springsteen played two make-up shows in Philadelphia this weekend. (Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Since the initial postponements last summer because of the peptic ulcer that made singing so painful he couldn't do it for months, health issues have continued to plague Springsteen.

"Hell no! Farewell to what? Thousands of people screaming your name? Yeah, I want to quit that."

— Bruce Springsteen

The "Born in the U.S.A" singer had to postpone all concerts within a 10-day period per doctors' orders in May. 

"Following yesterday's postponement in Marseille due to vocal issues, further examination and consulting has led doctors to determine that Bruce should not perform for the next ten days," a statement on his Instagram read.

A photo of Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen performs at Footprint Center on March 19, 2024, in Phoenix, Arizona. (John Medina/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"With this in mind, additional postponements are required for Airport Letnany in Prague (originally scheduled for May 28) and San Siro Stadium in Milan (originally scheduled for June 1 and 3). New dates for these shows will be announced shortly. Those wishing a refund will be able to obtain it at their original point of purchase. Bruce is recuperating comfortably, and he and the E Street Band look forward to resuming their hugely successful European stadium tour on June 12 in Madrid at the magnificent Civitas Metropolitan."

Nils Lofgren, Jake Clemons, and Soozie Tyrell from the E Street Band perform on stage with Bruce Springsteen in Philadelphia

Bruce Springsteen was joined by the E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. (Lisa Lake/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Springsteen is currently on his first major tour in six years. 

His next scheduled performance – Sept. 7 – will be at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending