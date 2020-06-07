White House's Brooke Rollins commits to 'renewing,' 'restoring' policing amid George Floyd unrest

In her first public interview as director of the White House Domestic Policy Council [DPC], Brooke Rollins outlined her team's commitment to bringing "together all sides of the table to figure out how we can move forward together" as a country.

"I believe that while we are a nation in mourning right now, we are a nation in mourning for the senseless death of George Floyd and the senseless loss of livelihood all over this country," Rollins told "The Next Revolution" host Steve Hilton.

"But, here's the thing," she continued. "At the end of the day, this is America and we have been through difficult times before. We are a nation of doers and believers and dreamers, and we are a nation where if anybody tells us to step back, we step three feet forward."

80 PERCENT OF AMERICANS SAY COUNTRY IS OUT OF CONTROL, POLL FINDS

"We are a nation of doers and believers and dreamers, and... if anybody tells us to step back, we step three feet forward." — Brooke Rollins, 'The Next Revolution'

Rollins, who previously oversaw the White House Office of American Innovation, was tapped as DPC chief last month as the Trump administration helped launch a phased reopening of the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Pivoting amid the national unrest sparked largely by Floyd's death, Rollins said her team was "here to solve the greatest problems that this country is facing right now."

She continued, "Clearly, America is hurting and America is divided, and so, [the focus is on] safety and security first and foremost, but unity next and prosperity after that."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rollins explained, "We are renewing and restoring and rebuilding, so part of that is policing and what [we] should we do as a country... what we do to come together and how we approach this problem. How do we bring together all sides of the table to figure out how we can move forward together?"

She concluded, "From my perspective, being a domestic-policy head of this White House under this president, our greatest days are yet to come."