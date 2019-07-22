Bride and groom glowing after Trump surprise wedding appearance

A glowing bride and groom joined "Fox & Friends" Monday to express their love for President Trump after the president made not one, but two surprise appearances at their wedding this weekend.

Staten Island newlyweds Nicole Perosi and PJ Mongelli, who got married at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Saturday, said they have always been proud fans of the president, and that they "didn't have to think twice" when deciding on a venue for their wedding.

In an interview, the bride and groom explained that they had dreamed of the president attending their wedding after they got engaged at the golf club in 2017. The couple said that they had sent numerous invitations to the president, with the hopes that he'd somehow attend, though they didn't think it likely.

The groom said that the president made his first unexpected appearance during cocktail hour and that he asked the president to come back when all of his guests would arrive.

“Staten Island is the greatest," Trump said when the groom told him hundreds of guests from the borough would be attending a party later. "I love it. I'll see if I can stop by."

Keeping his word, the president made a second appearance later on in the wedding, as enthusiastic attendees broke into chants of "USA." Flags and pro-Trump banners could be seen at the event.

"The response was amazing, the energy in that whole ballroom was unbelievable. Even the staff said they have never seen a wedding with such energy," said Perosi.

When asked whether there were some in attendance that did not share in their excitement from the president's appearance, the couple said that there were in fact some attendees that didn't share their views, but that it wasn't an issue. "The leader of the free world is at our wedding, and even though we're very proud Trump supporters, most importantly we're all proud Americans."

Mongelli explained his long-time support of President Trump, saying he is a president that is "for the American people." "He wants to keep us safe, he wants to keep us working, why wouldn't you want to support that? And if the left would come a little in the middle, a little bit more to the right, this country would be unstoppable," Mongelli said.

In videos posted to social media, Secret Service agents were seen keeping attendees at bay while the bride and groom approached Trump and hugged him.

"Where's the groom? Handsome -- look at his shoulders," Trump said. "Nobody's gonna mess with him."

The president has a history of personally reaching out to fans, both inside and outside his properties -- but his wedding drop-ins on his properties are especially well-known.

"If he is on-site for your big day, he will likely stop in & congratulate the happy couple," a since-discontinued brochure from the golf club previously advertised. "He may take some photos with you but we ask you and your guests to be respectful of his time & privacy."

The couple, who have been together for seven years, said they hope to be invited to a Trump event, and that they look forward to making him the godfather of their future children.

"Our phones have been blowing up, we're just amazed, it's very surreal. I feel like we're dreaming."