Brian Williams crudely condemns Greg Abbott on MSNBC show

MSNBC liberal host Brian Williams leveled crude criticism against conservative politicians by calling them "ensconced" in Trump’s anatomy.

On Tuesday’s episode of MSNBC's "The 11th Hour," Williams ended his show with a commentary against Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott. Williams proceeded to attack Abbott over his political stances including the building of a border wall, implying, in a crude manner, that they are to curry favor with Trump.

"His state doesn't have a dependable power grid, and yet he's going to build his own wall on the border. And he's being richly rewarded by a visit from his guy, Trump, next week," Williams said. "If Abbott wants to, say, run for President, he must be more further ensconced in a particular area of Trump's anatomy than even Ron DeSantis of Florida. And that won't be easy."

TED CRUZ BLASTS BRIAN WILLIAMS AS ‘CORRUPT’ AFTER ANCHOR ACCUSES HIM OF PEDDLING ‘RUSSIAN PROPAGANDA’

The segment flagged by Newsbusters also showed Williams attacking what he referred to as "Trumper" Republicans. "You can gaslight with the best of them, you can lie with impunity," claimed Williams. "Generally the rule is: Say or do the most shocking thing imaginable, and that's how you stay on brand."

Williams also leveled criticism against Abbott for his recent veto of an animal rights bill as well as his support of a bill aiming to tighten Texas voting laws.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Williams has previously insulted Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, by calling him "Kremlin Cruz" and suggesting he wanted to be the president of Russia. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va. was also attacked by Williams for living in a world of "his own making and his own imagination."

The MSNBC anchor himself previously came under fire for lying and fabricating stories while he was the anchor of "NBC Nightly News." In 2015, Williams admitted to lying about coming under sniper fire when reporting in Iraq in 2003. He was suspended for six months before being demoted to an MSNBC news anchor.