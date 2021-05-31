Expand / Collapse search
Dems walk, stop Texas GOP's sweeping voting restrictions

Abbott swiftly said he would call a special session to try passing a voting bill again but did not say when

Associated Press
A restrictive voting bill in Texas that was on the verge of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk failed to pass Sunday night after Democrats walked out of the House chamber before a midnight deadline.

Gov. Greg Abbott talks about the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine at a UPS Distribution Center in Austin, Texas, on Thursday, December 17, 2020. Mandatory Credit: Jay Janner-USA TODAY NETWORK

Abbott swiftly said he would call a special session to try passing a voting bill again but did not say when.

