Brian Kilmeade: Psaki plays 'clean-up' after Biden's 'high-stakes' call with China

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brian Kilmeade slammed White House press secretary Jen Psaki's attempt to "spin" President Biden's call with China's Xi Jinping, saying China walked away from its phone call with Biden thinking it has the "upper hand" on " The Ingraham Angle " Friday.

BRIAN KILMEADE: President Biden held what was billed as a high-stakes call about 9 a.m. eastern with President Xi of China, the topic, oh I don't know, determining what role China was playing in back-filling Russia during the war in Ukraine, for example, with weapons, money and oil. It came one week after reports that Russia asked China for military support and a lot of aid. They're running out of money. And one day after Chinese and Russian officials had a chance to meet face-to-face, Joe Biden oddly decided not to mention this call during his first appearance of the day. He left it to his press secretary Jen Psaki to play clean-up, I guess, and [in] predictable, unbelievable fashion, she made sure to project Biden as in command.

FLASHBACK: RUSSIA ASKED CHINA FOR MILITARY, ECONOMIC AID IN UKRAINE CONFLICT FOLLOWING INVASION

Can we possibly not get spin just one time? Can we just get the facts? It should be noted that the Biden administration has issued warning after warning to Beijing over Ukraine and everything else, and Beijing ignored that. In fact, they usually come back with sarcastic retorts. Now, the Chinese came away from this meeting, clearly thinking they had the upper hand.

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT HERE: