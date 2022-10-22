Expand / Collapse search
BRIAN KILMEADE: If the past is indicative of the future, midterm elections aren't looking good for Dems

Brian Kilmeade hearkens back to the days of FDR

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade explained how the nation's political past could provide a clue into what will happen in November's midterm elections on "One Nation." 

BRIAN KILMEADE: Everybody wants to know this: What’s going to happen Nov. 8? Will we see a red wave or will the party in power prevail? From the streets to the studio to the subway, wherever I go, people are asking me, "Hey, what’s going to happen in 2022?" I have news for you that you probably don't want to hear: I don't know. But, I do know that I love history and oftentimes I found in life the past can predict the present. So, let’s take a look at America’s political past, which is most like today in my view. 

FOX NEWS POLL: VOTERS SAY THE ECONOMY IS BAD, AND THEY EXPECT IT WILL GET WORSE

Does this landscape look like today's landscape? A wave landscape? Let's flash back 80 years ago. It was a famous wave election that rejuvenated the GOP. FDR lost 81 seats in the House and eight in the Senate during the midterms in 1938. Well, in 1937, the already depressed nation was hit with a sharp economic downturn labeled "Roosevelt's recession." Leading up to election day, he proposed a third New Deal — big spending. He was upset with the Supreme Court and made moves to pack it. And he embarked on a massive social spending spree. Does that sound familiar? 

