Brian Kilmeade calls on Flynn to address Susan Rice email: 'It's only his future at stake'

"Fox & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade responded Tuesday to a newly declassified email by Susan Rice that showed former FBI Director James Comey suggested in January 2017 that President Barack Obama keep national security adviser designate Michael Flynn out of the loop on matters pertaining to Russia.

"James Comey is basically saying ... 'I don't think I should be sharing Russian information with the national security advisor,'" Kilmeade said during an appearance on the "Special Report" All-Star panel

According to the fully declassified email, Comey told Obama during a Jan. 5, 2017 Oval Office meeting that Flynn's contacts with Russia's then-ambassador to the U.S. "could be an issue as it relates to sharing sensitive information." When Obama asked Comey if he was advising that the National Security Council not pass "sensitive information related to Russia," Comey replied, "potentially."

"They really believe that Michael Flynn, a three-star general who has done more to fight Al Qaeda ... who sat down with the worst of the worst and gave 33 years of his life ... would sell out our country to Russia?" Kilmeade asked.

"Or," he wondered, "are they just trying to circumvent and hamstring an administration trying to get its sea legs as they try to stand up..."

Kilmeade added that he found Rice's email documenting Comey's comments to be "bizarre," speculating that "she knew that one day would be ... discussing this."

Kilmeade later called on Flynn to address the latest revelations in connection to his case.

"Can we hear from him?" he asked. "It's only his future at stake, and it is four years of his life that have been wasted and his financial situation couldn't be more devastating, so can we hear Michael Flynn explain this?"

