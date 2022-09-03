Brian Kilmeade: Inflation's the number 1 issue

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade revealed why Democrats and Independents are saying they "aren't seeing any signs of rebound" from inflation in Saturday's opening monologue of "One Nation."

BRIAN KILMEADE: With midterms just 66 days away, there is no bigger story than the economy. Inflation — number-one issue — hamstringing households nationwide. Seventy-one percent of you aren't seeing any signs of rebound. But it's not just conservatives who feel that way. More and more Democrats and Independents say the same exact thing. And why would that be? Because their wallets are lighter and they're taking a hit. The price of gas? Still up 21%.

Crude oil? Thirty percent. If you're a truck driver, you know that. Groceries skyrocketing? Thirteen percent. That's above inflation. And to top it all off, we're still not able to fill enough jobs to stop supply chain disruptions… Service at fast food restaurants — not even close to where it was. Don't even get me started on the chaos on airlines — the delays, the cancelations. We've all experienced them. We're helpless.

