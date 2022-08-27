Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Brian Kilmeade: Handouts turning US into home of the freeloaders

The 'One Nation' host tells Americans to 'stop looking for handouts'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Brian Kilmeade: What we sacrifice when we ask for handouts Video

Brian Kilmeade: What we sacrifice when we ask for handouts

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade puts President Biden’s student loan handouts in context in the opening monologue of ‘One Nation.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade urged the government to "stop helping" in the wake of President Biden's student loan handouts in Saturday's opening monologue of "One Nation."

BRIAN KILMEADE: Don't demand the American dream; demand the opportunity to pursue yours. Stop looking for handouts. Stop making excuses. Stop complaining. Stop asking the government, the politicians, to raise your kids, feed your family and pay your bills. I have an idea: Why don't you do that? If you do all those things, and you don't ask government — they won't try to help you. 

BIDEN ANNOUNCES STUDENT LOAN HANDOUT AS NATIONAL DEBT SOARS

You will get your pride back. You will have your self-esteem intact, and you won't bankrupt the country that I thought you loved. A famous president named Ronald Reagan — he said something that applies today more than ever: 

RONALD REAGAN: The nine most terrifying words in the English language are, "I'm from the government and I'm here to help." 

So please, stop helping. 

WASHINGTON, DC: U.S. President Joe Biden takes off his mask as he walks towards members of the press prior to a Marine One departure from the White House to Maryland. 

WASHINGTON, DC: U.S. President Joe Biden takes off his mask as he walks towards members of the press prior to a Marine One departure from the White House to Maryland.  (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH HIS FULL COMMENTS BELOW:

Brian Kilmeade: What we sacrifice when we ask for handouts Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.