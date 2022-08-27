Brian Kilmeade: Handouts turning US into home of the freeloaders

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade urged the government to "stop helping" in the wake of President Biden's student loan handouts in Saturday's opening monologue of "One Nation."

BRIAN KILMEADE: Don't demand the American dream; demand the opportunity to pursue yours. Stop looking for handouts. Stop making excuses. Stop complaining. Stop asking the government, the politicians, to raise your kids, feed your family and pay your bills. I have an idea: Why don't you do that? If you do all those things, and you don't ask government — they won't try to help you.

You will get your pride back. You will have your self-esteem intact, and you won't bankrupt the country that I thought you loved. A famous president named Ronald Reagan — he said something that applies today more than ever:

RONALD REAGAN: The nine most terrifying words in the English language are, "I'm from the government and I'm here to help."

So please, stop helping.

WATCH HIS FULL COMMENTS BELOW: