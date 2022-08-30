Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Brian Kilmeade: Democrats are pretending they're pro-police

The Left has demonized the men and women in blue, Kilmeade argues

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade shredded Democrats' treatment of law enforcement after President Biden's recent speech on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

BRIAN KILMEADE: For years, the Left demonized the men and women in blue and now we're seeing a mass exodus of law enforcement across the country. They don't want to put their lives on the line just to be smeared by Democrats and the media and the citizens on the streets, and the numbers are staggering.  

CHICAGO CRIME CRISIS: SUSPECT BRAZENLY GUNS DOWN WOMAN OUTSIDE POLICE STATION, FIRES INTO BUILDING 

Listen to this: Retirements in New York City are up 42% year to year. The situation is so dire, we're starting to see headlines like this: This week, precinct maintenance managers are now acting as street cops because they're so desperate for manpower, but the president managed to leave all of this out of his address and we're not surprised at all. This is what Democrats always do.  

They create a problem and put it off for awhile. Then when it becomes impossible to ignore, they disguise it as something else. You want an example? Remember when they told Americans that recession wasn't really recession? Remember when they told us the green energy bill that just passed was really an inflation reduction bill? Or when they told us the border was secure and the pandemic was a pandemic of the unvaccinated? Well, it's the same thing when it comes to crime. Democrats are now pretending that they're pro-police, that they're tough on criminals. That is a farce and Americans are seeing right through it, I would think.  

