BRIAN KILMEADE: Biden has no plans for change as his popularity continues to fade

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade issued concern over President Biden's lack of having plans to make changes to his administrative agenda following the 2022 midterm elections on Saturday's "One Nation."

BRIAN KILMEADE: I want to talk about change or lack thereof. The midterm elections are really important. It's an important time for the United States traditionally — you know, the first opportunity for the American people to look at their chief executive and let them know what they think of his policies, win or lose. The midterms could be the most beneficial for the president overall. They give a clear picture as to what voters want — a formula for re-election, perhaps, a chance to change before it's too late. That's why I find it extremely noteworthy and scary that the president of the United States, who narrowly avoided a red wave, granted, but not a shift in power, has no plans for change.

BIDEN VOWS ‘NOTHING’ DIFFERENT IN NEXT TWO YEARS DESPITE MAJORITY SAYING US HEADED IN ‘WRONG DIRECTION’

…

That's right — no change. Biden has no plans to bring down inflation, to spend less, to drill more, to rein in on violent crime or fix this country's broken borders. He's caught up in the lack of a red wave, but his popularity continues to fade. Only 25% of the country thinks we are heading in the right direction… So how will no changes for the American people pan out for the Biden administration overall come 2024?