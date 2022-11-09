CNN analyst knocks Biden for saying he won't do anything different post-midterms: 'That's insulting people'

CNN political analyst Gloria Borger knocked President Biden on Wednesday for saying he would not do anything different following the results of the 2022 midterms.

While Republicans failed to reach a "red wave" on Election Night, they are still set to take over the House of Representatives while control of the Senate is still in play.

During Wednesday's press conference, Biden was asked what he would do differently in the next two years given that 75% of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction.

"Nothing," Biden responded. "Because they’re just finding out what we’re doing. Because they’re just finding out what we’re doing. The more they know about what we're doing, the more support there is. Do you know anybody who wants us to get rid of the change we made on prescription drug prices and raise prices again? Do you know anybody who wants us to walk away from building those roads and bridges and the internet and so on?

Biden later clarified that the legislation he got passed in Congress "takes time" to be implemented.

Following the press conference, Borger sounded off on Biden's comments.

"Sort of the thing that struck me, which is when he was asked, ‘Would you change anything?’ He said, ‘No,'" Borger said during a panel discussion. "Now you have 75% of the country saying that we're headed in the wrong direction. Seventy-five percent believe we are in a recession. And then the president, you know, in a way to try to brag about himself and what he's done… he said he just wouldn't do anything different because. Of course, our achievements take a long time to be recognized."

"That's insulting people. And I don't think that was a good answer from the president," Borger added.

President Biden took a bit of a victory lap following Republicans' underwhelming performance on Election Night.

Republicans are poised to retake the House of Representatives but by a much narrower margin than expected. The control over the Senate remains in the balance as the two races in Arizona and Nevada have yet to be called and the Georgia race is headed into a runoff.