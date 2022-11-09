Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden
Published

Biden vows 'nothing' different in next two years despite majority saying US headed in 'wrong direction'

Biden's comments come one day after the midterm elections

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Biden says he plans to do ‘nothing’ differently in second half of presidency Video

Biden says he plans to do ‘nothing’ differently in second half of presidency

President Biden on Wednesday admitted that he plans to do "nothing" differently in the second half of his first term.

President Biden said during a press conference on Wednesday that he plans on doing "nothing" differently in the next two years of his presidency. 

Biden was responding to a reporter's question asking what he plans to do in order to change voters opinion on the direction of the country as he considers a re-election bid in 2024.

"Nothing, because they're just finding out what we're doing," Biden responded. 

Biden claimed that "the more they know about what we're doing, the more support there is."

US President Joe Biden smiles during a news conference in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. 

US President Joe Biden smiles during a news conference in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.  (Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Do you know anybody who wants us to get rid of the change we made on prescription drug prices and raise prices again? Do you know anybody who wants us to walk away from building those roads and bridges and the Internet and so on?," Biden responded.

61% of people surveyed in the Fox News Voter Analysis believe that things in the U.S. are headed in the wrong direction.

After listing several things his administrations sees as accomplishments, Biden repeated that he wouldn't "change the direction."

"I said I ran for three reasons. I'm going to continue to stay where I am. I know I fully understand the legitimate concern that what I'm saying is wrong," Biden said.

Biden's comments come just after the midterm elections, which he says went well for Democrats.

"Well, we had an election day yesterday, and I think it was a good day for democracy— and I think it was a good day for America," Biden said. "Our democracy has been tested in recent years, but with their votes, the American people have spoken and proven once again that democracy is who we are."

President Biden said he plans to run for re-election, despite voters suggesting they want someone else in 2024. 

President Biden said he plans to run for re-election, despite voters suggesting they want someone else in 2024.  (Fox News)

Biden also said during the press conference that a "red wave" didn't materialize.

"While we don’t know all the results yet, at least I don’t know them all yet, here’s what we do know — the press and the pundits were predicting a giant red wave — it didn’t happen," Biden said.

