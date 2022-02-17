Parent blasts indoctrination in schools, celebrates America's opportunities for minorities

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

North Carolina parent Brian Echevarria addressed the dangers of indoctrination in schools Thursday evening on "The Ingraham Angle," saying parents are the "most powerful and interested group of people in the country."

BRIAN ECHEVARRIA: I'm a business owner, I'm a financial adviser. I have these beautiful kids and in America, we have every opportunity. I've actually traveled to 26 different countries, and so when I say America is the greatest place on Earth and there's no other country in the world where minorities have it better, where minorities have it equal — because there's nothing that I'm not allowed to do, and I pass that on to my children. You know, my parents, they're 25- and 30-year veterans of the military, and all they shared with me is that I can do whatever I want. And it's true for every child in America. Obviously, we have people who have financial problems and all of that, but this is America. We can get the dream.

…

I had amazing parents. The point is the family. Every policy in America touches the family … And whether you talk about critical race theory and telling my little children that they can or can't do something based on the color of their skin. We have a coffee shop. My children see white people, black people, Hispanics, Asians, everyone come and interact and be together in and live life together … And someone's trying to persuade them that the life they actually live is not a real thing, that they're oppressed and that this group of people is innately evil. The problem I have with that is being biracial … listen, everybody in my family loves me and they're white, black, everything … blond, blue eyes, everything. That's the story that this great country put together. The best social experiment in history is thriving. America's doing wonderful.

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT BELOW: