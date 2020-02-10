Bret Baier: New Hampshire rallies show clearly which Democrat has the momentum

Former Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg is clearly the Democratic candidate with the momentum on the ground in New Hampshire heading into Tuesday's presidential primary, "Special Report" anchor Bret Baier said Monday.

Speaking from the Granite State on "Fox & Friends," Baier said he has attended rallies for all the major candidates in the last few days and Buttigieg "by far" had the largest crowd. Baier said 30 percent of New Hampshire voters decide late, so the momentum could put Buttigieg over the top.

"You can say so much about crowd size. We said this in 2016 about Donald Trump and we said, you know, what does this mean? He's getting the biggest crowds here, and he's getting the most kind of look-sees from New Hampshire," he explained.

Baier said the crowd was larger than the one at a rally for Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., with former VP Joe Biden having "by far" the smallest crowd for his event. Baier said things will become "very tough" for the Biden campaign if he finishes fourth or fifth Tuesday.

"What donor is saying no, no, no, [wait for] South Carolina?" Baier asked, describing a "boom-let" for Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., among New Hampshire voters.

He said Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., could be at the end of the road if she has a lackluster result.

A Suffolk University tracking poll for the Boston Globe and WBZ-TV shows Buttigieg at 25 percent and Sanders at 24 percent support among likely Democratic primary voters in New Hampshire, according to results from Thursday and Friday evenings. Buttigieg has surged 10 percentage points over three nights.

Warren registers at 14 percent, edging up 3 points this week. Biden dropped to 11 percent, down 4 points over the past three nights.

Klobuchar was at 6 percent, tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang at 3 percent, billionaire environmental and progressive advocate Tom Steyer and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii were each at 2 percent, Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado was at 1 percent and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick was at less than 1 percent, the Suffolk poll indicates.