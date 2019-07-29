Bret Baier: Biden most at risk, Kamala Harris gaining on eve of second Democratic debate

As the next 2020 Democratic presidential debate approaches, candidates continue to jockey for position, with former Vice President Joe Biden having the most to lose and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., having everything to gain, Fox News' Bret Baier said.

"I think Biden [is most at risk]," he said on "Outnumbered Overtime" Monday. "I do think that you have these other candidates on the outskirts who really have to make a mark.

"They have to really make a moment. That’s tough in a scenario with ten people on the stage, as we saw in Miami. There's a lot of kind of angling for time and as a debate moderator, that’s the biggest challenge -- is to make sure that it’s fair but also interesting for the viewers and voters."

The "Special Report" anchor also said he spoke with the Biden campaign about their anxiety over Harris' debate tactics, and her ability to take points off the board at the former VP's expense.

BIDEN REFUSES TO APOLOGIZE FOR HIGH DEPORTATION NUMBERS DURING OBAMA YEARS

"I talked to some Biden folks and people that are aware of what the preparation has been for this time. They say he's more prepared. He was caught off guard, as hard as that is to believe, but specifically by Kamala Harris," Baier said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He’s going to take a little bit more firmer stance this debate ... Joe Biden has a personality that is portrayed on the stage and in how he acts. If he comes off as almost too aggressive, there's a line to walk there. Bernie Sanders wants to go after Joe Biden but he's on the first night, not the second night. So it’s a matter of too many candidates to be on one stage."