Bret Baier says ‘Democrats are warming to Biden just staying in the basement’ as ex-VP holds poll lead

"Special Report" anchor Bret Baier told “Bill Hemmer Reports” Thursday that "I think more Democrats are warming" to Joe Biden's low-profile campaign strategy as the former vice president holds a consistent lead over President Trump in the polls.

Baier said that Biden keeping largely to his Delaware home “concerned some [Democrats] in the beginning that he was not getting out more.”

According to a Fox News poll released last week, Biden leads Trump nationally by 12 percentage points, up from his eight-point lead last month.

Meanwhile, FiveThirtyEight pollster Nate Silver insisted Sunday that Trump can "absolutely win" reelection despite clearly trailing in the polls.

Silver debuted his national polling average on ABC News' "This Week" Sunday, showing Biden with a 9-point advantage over Trump. However, he noted that national polling "doesn't really matter" since Hillary Clinton isn't president today.

Silver pointed out that at this point in 2016 Clinton held a 7-point lead over Trump in the national polling average, while Barack Obama led John McCain by 6 points in the national average back in 2008.

Baier told host Trace Gallagher that the contrast between the two candidates will be most apparent at the national convntions in August.

“But, as the concern about COVID-19 kind of shoots back up and as places around the country are seeing increases, really, there are two different types of attacks here,” Baier said.

“There is the tale of two conventions that we are looking at here," he continued. "The Democrats are going to have their convention in Milwaukee, but it's going to be really scaled-back and a lot of it will be virtual. The Republicans left Charlotte, North Carolina to go to Jacksonville in hopes of making this bigger ruckus kind of crowd.

“Florida’s numbers are on the way up and we’ll see where they are by the time we get to the convention," he added. "But, there are two different looks at this. Democrats are warming to Biden just staying in the basement.”