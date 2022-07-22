Brandon Judd: 'There is no ceiling right now' on illegal border crossings

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President of the National Border Patrol Counci Brandon Judd said on "Fox & Friends First" Friday that the border surge has "no ceiling right now," as migrants have been permitted to board flights to American cities using arrest warrants as identification.

BRANDON JUDD: Well, it's going to be a good thing if the mainstream media is going to cover it. Again, they aren't showing all the criminal records, Eric Adams isn't telling the American public the truth. IS the mainstream media is only going to listen to him rather than dig into the actual story and look what's going on? No, they're going to ignore it and the administration's going to ignore it. Until the American people get the truth, until they're willing to push back against their elected officials, this administration is going to continue to act exactly like they're acting. We thought that we would have hit the ceiling on illegal immigration back three months into this administration's tenure. And we didn't, and we don't think that there is a ceiling right now. We continue to break records day after day, week after week, month after month. This administration doesn't care.

