Guy Benson blasts Dems' political sniping on migrants, says got-aways are set to top Delaware's population

Fox News contributor Guy Benson warned the scale of the immigration crisis has become a "massive problem" under the Biden administration's policies. Benson noted on "America's Newsroom" Friday that the number of known migrants who evaded border security is approaching 1 million, more than the population of President Biden's home state.

GUY BENSON: We've had four consecutive months now in the United States with 200,000 or more apprehensions at the border. And people say, ‘oh, well, that means that the border is not open because people are getting caught.’ It's not completely open, but it is certainly not closed. And it is certainly not secure because in each and every one of those months, as Bill Melugin chronicles all the time, there have been tens of thousands, sometimes north of 50,000 known got-aways, people who just escape into the country that we didn't have the resources or personnel to catch. And over the course of this administration, under this president, we are approaching getting closer and closer to a million known got-aways, a million, which is much larger than the entire population, for example, of Delaware, the president's home state. So it is a massive problem. The crisis is raging. And to see this type of sniping, political sniping with ignorance out of ignorance, which was your word and I agree with it, I think does nothing to help solve the problem.

