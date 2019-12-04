Brad Parscale accuses Hillary Clinton of lying about Trump being 'shocked' during 2016 concession call

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale blasted Hillary Clinton on Wednesday night, accusing her of lying about the concession call she had with President Trump at the end of the 2016 election.

Clinton told radio host Howard Stern that while she was "crushed" by her election defeat, "I said to myself... 'Look, I hope he's going to be a better president than I think he will be. I'm worried about it but I'm going to do everything I can,' as I told him when I called him on that terrible night."

"Oh, you did call him that night," Stern said with surprise.

"I did," Clinton responded. "I said, 'Look, Donald, I want you to be a good president. I will do whatever I can to help you.'"

"Was he gracious?" Stern asked.

"He was so shocked... he could barely talk!" Clinton exclaimed. "He was more shocked than me, I think."

Parscale, who previously served as the digital media director during Trump's 2016 campaign, called out the former secretary of state, using the hashtag "#MoreLiesFromHillary."

"I was standing right next to him during the call. More lies from @Hillaryclinton to set a narrative," Parscale reacted. "@realDonaldTrump was gracious and excited about bringing the country together. It was her crazy 'theories' that tore us apart!"

Clinton also told Stern she attended Trump's inauguration because she felt a "sense of duty" to join the other former presidents and first ladies. She called it "one the hardest days of my life."