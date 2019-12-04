White House accuses NY Times of 'bias,' slams impeachment coverage on website

The White House went after The New York Times on Wednesday for the paper's online coverage of the House Judiciary Committee's first impeachment hearing into President Trump.

Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley took aim at the Times for its various headlines on its homepage during the testimony of four constitutional scholars.

"Media bias is real, it’s wrong, it’s dangerous, and it must be called out and exposed," Gidley tweeted. "Here are four @nytimes headlines and six clear, egregious examples of bias. Can you spot more? (Keep in mind, these are JUST the headlines...we didn’t even post all examples IN the articles.)"

In the tweet, Gidley shared an annotated screenshot of the Times' homepage, first drawing focus to the top headline, "Trump Committed Impeachable Offenses, 3 Scholars Tell Judiciary Committee."

"The three Democrat-picked witnesses are called 'scholars' and the NYT omits that Democrats invited him," the graphic said, adding the "font size for anti-Trump headline is bigger and above the GOP perspective."

For the secondary headline, "But Expert Invited by Republicans Says Case Is 'Slipshod,'" Gidley claimed the "anti-impeachment perspective is in quotes" while the "pro-impeachment perspective is stated as an authoritative claim" and that the party was "emphasized" only for the GOP-invited witness, Georgetown University law professor Jonathan Turley.

Another headline referencing Turley read, "The Republicans' lone expert witness, the law professor Jonathan Turley, has represented whistle-blowers and terrorism suspects."

"'Lone expert witness' implies GOP could only find one but hides that Dems prevented GOP from inviting more," Gidley asserted.

Gidley went on to compare that headline to the one next to it, which read, "Pamala Karlan, also a law professor, counts a landmark gay rights case as among her litigation experience," insisting that the two headlines had "cherry-picked experience highlights" to "make GOP witness look bad and Democrat witness look good."

The chart drew mockery from Times reporter Maggie Haberman.

"Brought to you by Carrie Matthison?" Haberman joked in reference to the Claire Danes character in the Showtime series "Homeland."

Gidley shot back.

"Actually, it’s brought to you by a former journalist who knows rampant, ridiculous, agenda-driven bias when I see it," Gidley told Haberman. "For the record though, it’s fine Maggie, no one is angry... just own it like [Bloomberg News] has."

The New York Times did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Bloomberg News has faced criticism of its own after announcing it would not investigate 2020 presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg -- or any of the Democrats challenging him for the nomination.