Bowman takes a swipe at Hillary Clinton after she backs his opponent: 'Wouldn't call that a major endorsement'

"Squad" member Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., scoffed at Hillary Clinton’s endorsement of his primary opponent, Westchester County Executive George Latimer, during a recent CNN appearance.

While speaking on CNN’s "Laura Coates Live" on Thursday night, the progressive lawmaker dismissed the recent news that Clinton endorsed his challenger and touted many of the other prominent left-wing politicians and organizations backing his re-election to the House.

"I definitely wouldn‘t call that a major endorsement, with all due respect," Bowman told host Laura Coates of Clinton's announcement. The lawmaker is looking to secure a third term in New York’s 16th Congressional district.

Clinton posted her endorsement to X Thursday, saying, "With Trump on the ballot, we need strong, principled Democrats in Congress more than ever. In Congress, @LatimerforNY will protect abortion rights, stand up to the NRA, and fight for President Biden’s agenda – just like he’s always done. Make a plan to vote by June 25th!"

Continuing to brush off the Clinton snub, Bowman listed off those in his corner.

"We are endorsed by sitting U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., sitting U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and the minority leader of the Democratic Party, Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.," he said.

Bowman is also supported by other members of the "Squad," like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

He added various organizations behind him, "We’re also endorsed by Planned Parenthood, 1199, and many others."

Bowman was referencing 1199SEIU, a prominent American healthcare union.

"I love our endorsements and they’re going to help us win this race," he declared.

He then criticized Clinton and Latimer, starting with their stance on Israel’s war in Gaza, which he described as an "unjust attack on civilians."

"You know, unfortunately, my opponent and Secretary Clinton do not support a permanent cease-fire," he said, adding, "They support Benjamin Netanyahu and they support billions of dollars of our money going to Israel and Netanyahu for an unjust attack on civilians in Gaza, versus those billions coming here to our district to help with childcare, housing, transportation and so many other issues."

Bowman and other far-left progressives have been vocal in their opposition to Israel, while Latimer is backed by pro-Israel AIPAC.

Bowman also accused both politicians of being "out of touch" with his district.

The Squad member and his opponent have been trading barbs this week.

During a debate on Tuesday, Latimer accused Bowman of neglecting residents in parts of Westchester County and the Bronx who are White or Asian.

"You don’t mention people who are not Black or Brown. There’s a whole district, Jamaal, that you’ve ignored and the district knows you’ve ignored it," Latimer said.

In a recent Politico interview, Bowman slammed his Democratic opponent, saying, "He’s in the pocket of Republican billionaires who want to take our voting rights, our reproductive rights, affirmative action and who are racist. And he also is not just anti-Black racist, he’s anti-Muslim racist."

Fox News Digital’s Danielle Wallace contributed to this interview.