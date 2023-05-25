Boston Reparations task force coordinator fired after trespassing, resisting arrest in City Hall

The project coordinator for Boston's Reparations Task Force has been fired after trespassing and resisting arrest in City Hall last week, Boston 25 News reported.

Last Thursday night, Boston police were called to the scene after City Hall Municipal Police officers detained George Williams, 35, for trespassing in an upstairs office.

Williams was allegedly found lying down in the office with sage burning and not speaking. A custodian told officers the man had chased him out to access the room, according to the police report obtained by the local Fox affiliate.

The man, whom police believed was under the influence of drugs, ignored requests by officers to leave. He reportedly lunged at an officer at one point before shoving a dust pan into one officer’s chest and sweeping debris onto his clothing.

Officers eventually brought Williams, who was still resisting arrest, into custody with a wrist lock police said.

Their report revealed this behavior wasn't unusual for Williams. Municipal police stated he had been found "multiple" times after bypassing security, sleeping in office rooms, burning sage, and becoming "verbally aggressive and refusing to leave" when approached by officers over the past three weeks.

Williams had allegedly threatened other staff members inside City Hall as well. Officers had growing concerns about the fire hazard the sage posed, the report stated.

Fox News Digital reached out to Boston's Reparations Task Force for comment.

A city spokesperson confirmed that Williams had been fired from the task force to Boston 25, saying, "George Williams was a part-time contractor. His contract has been terminated. We remain committed to the work of the Reparations Task Force and that work will continue."

Williams was a graduate of Morehouse College, and taught undergraduate and graduate courses in Sociology at the University of Colorado Boulder, according to his government bio that has since been taken down.

The reparations task force was established in December 2022 through a City Council ordinance. The ten members were appointed by Mayor Wu, the task force website states.

Boston is one of several places across the U.S. considering giving cash payments to compensate eligible Black residents for America's history of slavery.

In San Francisco, a reparations task force proposed giving $5 million dollars each to eligible Black residents, while a separate task force in the state of California approved a plan to give cash payments of up to $1.2 million dollars a person.