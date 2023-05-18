'Squad' member ripped for demanding trillions in reparations: 'Creating us versus them mentality'

"The Five" co-hosts Judge Jeanine Pirro and Dana Perino weigh in on Democratic lawmakers, including members of "The Squad," calling for trillions of dollars in reparations for slavery.

JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: Seventy percent of Americans are against it- that's number one. Number two, I just listened to Cori Bush, who, by the way, Cori Bush and Rashida Tlaib, apparently they voted against the resolution to honor police officers killed in the line of duty. I mean, yeah, they're real Americans. But anyway, she just said, Cori Bush, we need – what was it – $91 trillion so that we can then send the money abroad? Wait a minute. I thought this was to repay you for slavery.

LEFT-WING LAWMAKERS PRESS FOR FEDERAL REPARATIONS FOR BLACK AMERICANS: ‘WE'RE HERE TO DEMAND IT'

Now, Civil War, people dying. That's not enough. We need to get the money to send it abroad for other people. No. This is absurd. What it's doing is it's creating the anticipation, just like [Calif. Gov. Gavin] Newsom did. He signed the task force. He signed it when it got back. And then he comes back and he actually said, you know, this isn't really all about money. But what they're doing is they're creating division, a possibility of hope that it might happen, and then creating the division of us versus them mentality. "We are owed this," and it's ridiculous.

DANA PERINO: Politically, this is great for Republicans, right? Because under the Democrats' logic, one person presented a bill that would have reformed entitlement spending in the future and that turned into all Republicans want to throw granny off the cliff and take away your Social Security and Medicare. So I think turnabout is only fair play. So all the Republicans can now say that the Democrats want to do $14 trillion of reparations and just hang it on them.

Now, the White House has been very careful to say, you know, this is for Congress to decide. This is for Congress... Do you really think that your base is going to let you get away with that? For how long? And I just would love to see that if Biden were to debate in a primary, which he probably won't, but he will have to debate in 2024, this will be a great question for him to have to answer.