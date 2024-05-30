Boston Mayor Wu's plan to give children voting power criticized by city councilor: 'Unserious'

A Boston city councilor bashed a plan from Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's administration to potentially give children power in deciding budgeting priorities, according to a recent report.

"During this time of great fiscal uncertainty … now more than ever, it is critical that we show the taxpayers of Boston that we take our financial responsibilities seriously," Flynn Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn wrote in a letter, according to the Boston Herald. "Allowing children to decide the usage of taxpayer dollars would do just the opposite, and be viewed as tone-deaf, unserious and wholly inappropriate by my constituents."

Flynn's attacks were aimed at Boston's new participatory budgeting process, which is designed to be inclusive of all residents, even children as young as 11 years old, according to the Herald. While the measure was first approved in 2021, residents will be able to start the process in July.

Flynn, a Democrat and Navy veteran, also pointed to a study showing that remote work and declining commercial property values could cost Boston $500 million in revenue annually.

Another councilor, Liz Breadon, was more supportive of the attempt to widen the voter pool.

"I really do think this is a huge opportunity to develop civic engagement," Breadon said. "I do hope that it will lead to a more engaged citizenry going forward."

Neither Flynn nor Wu responded to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Wu has also been accused of supporting a soft-on-crime agenda for pushing to abolish the gang registry and arguing that criminal behavior — such as theft — should not be prosecuted. She also said police should not have the ability to use tear gas, rubber bullets, and attack dogs.

Additinally, Wu wanted to publicize personnel files relating to "use-of-force," which opponents say can potentially put officers in danger .

Fox News' Hannah Grossman contributed to this report.