Boston council member calling for 'revolution' alarms liberal colleagues with wild tirades, threats

EXCLUSIVE – A Democratic Boston city council member, who called to "dismantle the White backdrop" in America and "create a revolution" is starting to disturb her liberal colleagues with her wild antics and threats, according to a source who spoke with Fox News Digital.

The source is a city hall employee, who requested anonymity because council member Tania Fernandes Anderson has created an "unhealthy" environment. The employee believes Fernandes Anderson is a "troubled person," who uses accusations of racism to get people to fall in line. The source discussed the challenges of having someone in the city's government who has been – in their view – hostile, verbally abusive and antisemitic.

"People are intimidated by her. And that intimidation does work," the source said. They said some members will give into her because "no one want[s] to disagree with Tania because she's unpredictable."

Fernandes Anderson was elected in November 2021, and is self-described as "the first formally undocumented African born immigrant & first Muslim elected in the city of Boston."

Since being elected, she stated her goal was to create a "revolution" for "equity."

"It will be about equity and I hope we don't have too many disagreements in there," she said in an interview in December 2021. "I think that systemic racism is long overdue for us to overthrow it in order for us to create a revolution that brings about change."

Since then, Fernandes Anderson has become known for her public outbursts featuring "swearing, yelling and screaming" at public city council meetings, according to the source.

"The last thing someone wants is to be labeled as a racist in this city," the source said.

Fernandes Anderson refers to her own tirades as giving "smoke."

"Don't come for me, because if you want smoke, you'll get smoke. I'm not afraid of any of you," she said during a March 2024 meeting.

"It's a threat. I feel like it's a threat," the source said about her comments.

During that same tirade, the council member also called the city council "depraved" and "stupidly racially divided" because of disagreements about redistricting.

"I can't even call you guys cowards because desperation deserves mercy," Fernandes Anderson told her colleagues. "Your votes here sometimes are racist… I am here to represent every Black woman and man in the community."

"What the f--- do I have to do in this f---ing council to get respect as a Black woman," she yelled, while slamming her fist on the table.

In private, Fernandes Anderson doesn't shy away from the impact of her blowing this type of "smoke" on colleagues. She once sent a text to the city council telling them to "toughen the f--- up."

"Whatever the f--- is the problem work it out and leave out your evil resentments. Toughen the f--- up... I don't want to always feel I need to give anyone smoke because when it comes to family, I know we are all capable of becoming warriors," the council member said in a text message to her colleagues.

The text message simultaneously asked her colleagues to give up "dirty politics."

The council member, referring to her frank manner of speaking, calls herself "a language person" and says, "I think about how to be raw on purpose."

Fernandes Anderson said the goal of her manner of speaking relates to the fact that "we should dismantle the White backdrop [in America] and we should restructure it so that it's welcoming."

On another occasion, shortly after the Oct. 7 attacks, Fernandes Anderson broke down in tears as colleagues refused to support her resolution which had originally called Hamas' brutal crimes, which included sexual assault, a "military operation."

"It's ridiculous. Get up and oppose all killing of all civilians, of all children, not just the ones that line up with your political bulls---," she said.

"No Jew that is praying that is faithful and righteous is killing children," she said about Israel's military response to Oct. 7, while adding the same was true for Muslims. "These people are political animals."

According to the source, for the past 6 to 7 months, Fernandes Anderson has been so focused on passing resolutions condemning Israel that the source said they believed it was interfering with her ability to function in her regular job duties and service local needs. A recent report found that Fernandes Anderson was one of the "worst offenders" when it came to absences at city council meetings.

"It's very disturbing," the source said about her statements against Israel.

A few days after she took office, and mere days after she completed the city's conflict of interest training, Fernandes Anderson put her sister and son on payroll, according to the Massachusetts Ethics Commission.

"Anderson admitted to violating the conflict of interest law by hiring her sister and son to paid positions on her Boston City Council staff," the findings from the ethics commission said.

She infamously refused to swear the oath required of elected officials pledging her allegiance to the United States and to carry out her duties with "impartiality." The council member was forced to redo the oath after her non-participation was discovered.

Another scandal included her interest in a budget she oversaw that sought to cut almost $1 million in funding for the police and veterans, which she later said wasn't her fault and blamed other members of the council during a recent hearing. The mayor of Boston vetoed that budget proposal.

The source added that they believed the council member was "troubled," and therefore didn't belong in government.

"I think she's a troubled person. I don't necessarily want to see someone that's troubled get into more problems. But it is a problem [that she is in government]," the source said.

Fernandes Anderson and the City of Boston did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.